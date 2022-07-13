Philip Rodney Currie “Rod”













July 13, 2022

Born in Hazenmore, Sask. to Grace & Jack Currie.

Rod was a caring, courageous, strong and determined man, who loved electronics, boats, open sky, animals, a good story, and”stu “. He was a great promoter of A.A. and meditation.

Deeply loved and missed by his wife Jan and her children; Je Briggs (Sushil), Joanna Briggs, Erica Briggs, Jean Briggs and grandchildren Justine and Nicole Leitao.

He gifted us with his love, patience and unconditional support for life’s journey.

Predeceased by siblings Elaine and Archie.

No service. If you wish to donate, Rod supported Goventry House and Our Place.

