Philip Henry Moore

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the Passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Philip Moore. Born April 11, 1961, to Stanley E. Moore and Wilvery I Moore in Comox B.C.

Phil was born and raised in the Comox Valley, but spent most of his adult life in Victoria, B.C where he met and married his wife, Rufina Moore.

After many career choices as a butcher and a cook Phil realized that his true calling was to help people with disabilities and the elderly. He enjoyed entertaining and being with family and friends as well as attending music festivals with his dearest friends, Beverly and Paul Reid.

Philip is survived by his dearest wife Rufina Moore, mother Wilvery Moore sisters Connie Sheldon, Brother Kenneth Moore (Juanita Moore), JoAnne Moore, Donna Viklund (Ken Woods), Catherine Bailey Duncan Bailey) plus many nieces and Nephews. Also fondly remembered by his step Daughter, Nina Dolancia and her three children in the Philippines.

Philip was predeceased by his loving Father Stanley E. Moore in 2021.

Philip’s legacy is to the people he cared for and helped for most of his adult life, and is remembered as a kind and loving person.

