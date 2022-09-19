Phil Stacey

September 19, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Phil you will always be remembered. We have a special place for you in our GYM which you were a member for over 35 years. You always said it was your home away from home and there were very few days you ever missed working out.

We had laughs every day. Everyone knew you and we were all so saddened by your passing. You were such a great guy and everyone will miss your jokes but not your Edmonton oilers Hats.

Love ya Phil

Kim & Karin, Riley & Chase from Fit-Go and All the Guys & Gals at our Gym that knew you so well.

Obituary-