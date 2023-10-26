In Loving Memory ~

After a year-long courageous battle with cancer, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Lukaitis with his loving family at his side.

Paul was born August 10, 1959, in Duncan, B.C. to Martin and Ellen (Jensen) Lukaitis.

As a young man Paul worked as a logger on Vancouver Island and later building construction high-rise projects in Vancouver. Paul made the decision to go to Vancouver Film School at the age of 32 and found his calling. With hard work and passion Paul worked his way up through the industry from parking cars as a production assistant to Unit Manager on “The Good Doctor”.

Paul met his best friend and partner Margaret while working in film. Together they have a daughter Eva, who was the light of his life. Paul loved boating, skiing, biking, and travelling. A dedicated and devoted husband and father, his energy and passion for life were admirable and a pillar of strength for his family that will be profoundly missed.

A remarkable individual, Paul was a beloved colleague to many in the film community as he had the ability to create a harmonious working environment which made the production feel like a family. Loyalty was an important trait to Paul and he was proud to have worked 23 years for Shawn at Brightlight Pictures.

Tenacity, grit, kindness, and determination defined Paul, “never be late” and “questions are free” were part of his professional mantra. Paul’s contribution to family, friends and to the film industry is immeasurable and his absence will be deeply felt by all that knew him.

Paul leaves behind his wife Margaret Yaworski, daughter Eva Lukaitis, mother Ellen (Jensen) Lukaitis, sister Anita Lukaitis and bothers David Lukaitis and Mike (Shauna) Lukaitis, preceded by his father Martin Lukaitis.

A Memorial to honour Paul will be held on November 11, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Bridge Studios, Stagel 1 (2400 Boundary Road, Burnaby, B.C.)

RSVP to gooddoctorprodoffice@gmail.com