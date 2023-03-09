Paul Fontaine

March 9, 2023
In loving memory ~
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Paul, our husband, father and brother.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Sunday, March 26th @ 1:00 p.m. at the Bradner Hall, 5305 Bradner Road, Abbotsford, B.C.
You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family’s online obituary at www.myalternatives.ca.

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries