Patrick Dennis Franklin

In loving memory ~

Pat passed away peacefully at his home in February at the age of 75.

Born in 1948, Pat spent his youth in Courtenay. Pat graduated from the University of Victoria in 1975 with a degree in Education and taught in Nanaimo schools for many years.

With his family, Pat enjoyed camping, skiing and travelling to Europe. He loved to putter outside and enjoyed building his own sailboat, a Sabot He loved the sailing competitions while camped at Lower Campbell Lake with family and friends. Fir Grove holds many family memories.

He loved to read books and poetry, and often sat in the garden by the pond with a cup of tea watching the birds. After retirement, he spent a lot of time with friends, volunteering at the theatre with best buddy Marv, fly fishing and going for breakfast. He enjoyed workshops with the Tractor Club.

Predeceased by parents Eric and Norma, brother Steve, sister Jan, and nephew Colin. He will be sadly missed by Dinah; his children Vanessa (Geraint), Gillian (Chris) and Roger; as well as brother Larry (Carole); sister Les (John); sister-in-law Hilary (Chris); brother-in-law Eric (Kathy); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

At his request, no service will be held.

