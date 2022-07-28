Patricia Yvette Janzen

In Loving Memory (Apr 4, 2022) ~
Join us on Saturday, August 13th, 6:30 to 9:30 pm at the Rotary Kiosk at Lakeside Park in Nelson, B.C., in unceded Sinixt təmxʷulaʔxʷ, to remember and celebrate the life of Yvet Janzen.
Please bring a potluck dish if you can and a musical instrument if you want.
For more information please visit: https://www.thompsonfs.ca/obituary/ patricia-janzen/

Thompson Funeral Services

