We’re saddened to announce the passing of a wonderful woman, Patricia T. Newcombe (Wright). Patricia was a beautiful person both inside and out and will be deeply missed by many friends and family. Patricia lived a full life, though it was cut short by ALS.

She was raised in West Vancouver by her parents, Frank and Gladys Wright. At the age of 19, she embarked on a year-long backpacking adventure through Europe and Africa with her dear friend Arlene. Upon returning to Vancouver, she pursued careers as a flight attendant and then a loan officer.

At the age of 30, she met her future husband, Rick. They welcomed their first child, Christina, and, three years later, Michaela. In 1992, they made the big step of leaving West Vancouver for a new life in Salmon Arm, where they purchased a small farm in Silver Creek.

Patricia cherished many years spent riding horses, tending to her beautiful garden, and raising her daughters. Once the girls had grown and left the house, Patricia and Rick pursued their second love: travelling to various places around the world.

Trish leaves behind her daughters, Christina and Michaela, her husband Rick, her sister Susan, her niece Anjuli, her cousin Gale, and many other family members and close friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held in the spring of 2024.

