Patricia May Braun

In Loving Memory (1957-2023) ~

Patricia Braun of Naramata, BC passed away, peacefully and with grace, as God relieved her from her year long fight with advanced abdominal cancer.

Loving daughter & sister, wonderful wife, sacrificing Mom & Grandmom, good friend, she demonstrated grace, caring, commitment, faith and a fun spirit throughout her 65 years.

A woman of deep faith, her deepest desire was that those she loved would accept and enjoy the grace and love of the Saviour she looked forward to meeting.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Ron; daughters, Rubiela, Adriana and Monica; grandchildren, Sean, Dylan, Sebastian, Catalaya and Lillyana; siblings, Rose (Ron), Carol, Jim (Pam), Ken (Pat), Frances (Rennie), Mary Jane (Charlie) and Victoria (Milton).

She is sadly predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Helen; siblings, Jacqueline, Catherine, Gordon and Peter.

We miss her so much.

A Memorial Service will be held at Penticton Alliance Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of other tributes, donations in Patricia’s memory would be appreciated to the BC Cancer Foundation at https://bccancerfoundation.com.

To send condolences and to find the link to the live stream of Patricia’s service please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com

