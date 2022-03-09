In Loving Memory ~

Patricia Anne “Pat” Rogers has passed away in Trail after a long illness at the age of 71.

Pat was born in Oakville, Ontario and came to Nelson to study criminology and settle into the Kootenay lifestyle. Pat was a very athletic swimmer which paid for her studies. Later, her interests turned to skiing and golf and even later yet, she became involved with the Nelson Museum. She enjoyed a life long love of history as well as cats.

Pat was survived by few family but many close friends. There will be no service, which was Pat’s wish. In her memory, you are encouraged to love a cat or explore some history.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit https://www.thompsonfs.ca/

