May 31, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Beloved and loving wife, (of the late Maurice), sister, (of Edith, and the late Joan and Jill) and stepmother (of Gordon, Jan, Peter, Lee, and Vivien), Pam is also remembered with great affection by her extended family and friends in Canada and abroad.

A life-long educator, she taught English, French, and was a counsellor in several Saanich Peninsula schools including Mount Newton Middle School, Bayside Middle School, and Deep Cove Elementary. Generations of Peninsula youth and children in global communities benefited from her kindness and support. As part of her lifetime devotion to humanity and community, Pam was committed to the principles and practices of humane conflict resolution, and she was a valued member of the team which instigated restorative justice in Sidney.

The most flexible amongst us, Pam engaged in yoga daily, and for years benefited from both a sense of spiritual centering and a strong dose of healthy friendship through its practice.

After Maurice’s passing, she returned to the First Unitarian Church of Victoria where she sang with the choir and served as a Lay Chaplain for many happy years. After living in her oceanfront home in Deep Cove for over 40 years, and a lovely condo in Brentwood, Pam moved to Amica in Sidney before living out her final years in Sunrise Senior Living of Victoria.

The family wish to thank the staff of Amica for their goodwill, and Rose and the dedicated staff of the Sunrise Memory Care Unit for their loving care.

There will be notification of a celebration of Pam’s life at a later date.

Obituary-