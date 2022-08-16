In Loving Memory (1946-2022) ~

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Pamela Crocker-Teed.

There are many things that we will miss, especially her optimistic and generous spirit, and her unshakable faith. Pam lived most of her life in Quesnel, arriving in 1959. She loved this community and dedicated many hours volunteering with various organizations.

Survived by her husband Roy Teed, children Angela (Tony) Berge, and Warren Crocker, grandchildren Terran and Sophia, siblings John (Karleen) Webb, Paula Barrett, Patty Karey and Mark (Gail) Webb.

Pre-deceased by her parents Neil and Jay Webb, and her brother Mike Webb.

Celebration of Life is Saturday August 20th at 2:00pm at the New Life Church in Quesnel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church.