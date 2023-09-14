September 14, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Oreste Unti at the age of 92. Oreste was born in Segromigno in Piano, Lucca, Italy.

Oreste is survived by his loving family; son Steven, daughter-in-law Christine, daughter Carol, son-in-law Lee, grandchildren Erin, Allison and Jillian, sister-in-law Maria, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Oreste was predeceased by his wife Mona, his parents Paride and Filomena Unti, Brother Luigi Unti, Sisters Loredana (Adorando) Del Bucchia & Paridina (Fernando) Del Rosso.

Oreste was the first of four children. He grew up working on the family farm, which led to many useful skills that he took forward through life. Oreste immigrated to Canada in 1949 to work in the Trail area and worked at Cominco, in the foundry, as a furnace man and metal lab technician for 39 years.

In 1955, he met his wife, Mona. They enjoyed over 65 years together spending their time with family and friends, enjoying Christina Lake, camping and taking several trips back home to Italy. Family and friends were very important to Oreste and spending time with them was always a priority.

His children and grandchildren brought him great joy. He ensured he visited and communicated regularly with all of his relatives and loved socializing with his many friends.

Oreste was proud of his Italian heritage and had many hobbies. Some of which were hunting, gardening, wine making and watching sports. Oreste was a long-time member of the Columbo Lodge and served on the executive for many years as well as being involved in many projects such as the Piazza Columbo.

Friends and family may know Oreste as being strong-willed and confident in his beliefs. They may also know he was a caring person who was affectionate and generous with his time. Oreste had a strong presence and a zest for life, he will be sadly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for both Oreste & Mona Unti at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:30 am, with Father Ruben Buela. Bill Clark of Clark’s Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

Thank you to everyone for your support, love and kindness during this time. As an expression of sympathy please consider making a donation to the KBRH Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1 www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or a charity of your choice.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.clarksfuneral.ca

