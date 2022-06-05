June 5, 2022

The youngest child born to Lillian and Ernest Flintoff, Norma was predeceased by brothers Frances and Archie. She attended Normal School at the University of Alberta to become a teacher and began her career with nine grades in one room—challenging her to maintain order while creating learners in the students.

In the 1950s, Norma married a local boy Charles Alton, and they began their life together in the Fort Saskatchewan area. They started their family in Edmonton with Greg and Sandra. Work eventually took them east to Ontario and in retirement, they moved back west to the sunny Okanagan.

Norma was a committed and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved and was loved by Greg and Joanne, Sandra, Alex, Hannah, and Camden, Zach, Ned, and the many family and friends that filled her life.

She will be missed.

