May 24, 2022

Norleen was born in Pangman, Saskatchewan in 1929. She was the youngest of six brothers and a sister. She grew up on a large farm and when she finished grade school, she attended a hair dressing school in Regina. In her late teens she came to B.C. with her brother Victor Benson. They lived in the Trinity Valley area when she decided to go back to hair dressing school in Vancouver.

On her return to the Enderby area she met and wed Peter Litzenberger in the Lutheran Church in Pangman in 1947. They had three children, raised a fourth, and continued to live in Enderby until present day. Peter and Norleen had been married for 70 years last Nov.

Norleen became a housewife and mother, and did hairdressing for family and friends for many years. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed many trips to Reno, gardening and visiting with family and friends. She loved to bake, and with Dad home from work every day, meals were always on the table for lunch and dinner. Always having a big garden there was plenty of food to go around, and it was very hard to leave their home without having something to eat. It was the spring of 2015 and suffering from dementia, Norleen moved to the Heron Grove residence in Vernon for a brief time and then was transferred to Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong.

She was then transferred again to Parkview Place in Enderby in late 2017 when Peter gave up driving. The care aides and nurses in all facilities were amazing and compassionate to mom and treated her like family. On June 22, mom passed away peacefully surrounded by family, including grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES® Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.

