Nora Evelyne Hopkins













In Loving Memory ~

Its with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Nora Evelyne Hopkins at the age of 91 years. Nora was a long time resident of Salmon Arm.

Nora was predeceased by her husband Harry Hopkins.

Nora is survived by her children; Barbara (Rich), Brenda (Barny), Lawrence (Jackie), Shelly, Steven (Jamie). Eleven grandchildren, Sixteen great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Service to be held April 8th @ 1:00pm, Bowers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to Nora’s family through her obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Bowers Funeral Home