Myra Warrington Pyatt (nee Stark)

November 26, 2023

In loving memory ~

Pyatt, Myra Warrington (nee Stark): peacefully went home to be with her loved ones on Sunday,

November 26, 2023, in her 92nd year. Born to the late Herbert and Alice Stark in Moose Jaw,

Saskatchewan, Myra was the beloved wife for 42 years to the late (Major Rt’d) Donald G. Pyatt. Myra was mom to the late David (Wendy), Gary, Linda (Lloyd) and Frank (Heather); grandmother to Tony, Dawn (James), Sarah, Chris (Natasha), Alexander, Maximillian, Cameron, and Erika; and great-grandmother to Lily and Avah. She was pre-deceased by her baby brother Gordon H. Stark, sisters Mary Ashton and Arlene Bennett, grandsons Daniel Pyatt and Ryan McDonald, and her best friends Hilda Edwards and Geraldine Ritchie.

Myra served her community faithfully for over 20 years as a Crossing Guard with the City of Trenton, safely crossing an entire generation of children to V.P. Carswell School at her corner at Reid and Minola Streets until her retirement in 2003. She was featured in a Trentonian newspaper article in the 1990s for her ongoing commitment to her “crossing kids,” something she was most proud of. She was also Convenor for the Trenton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Petticoat Lane thrift store for several years and was captain of her local neighbourhood watch for a time. She loved to play the piano and in her younger years would be asked to play and sing at weddings and funerals. She is perhaps best known for her legendary Christmas Eve get-togethers for family and friends at her house every year, where her amazing baking abilities produced dozens of different delectable treats from pies and tarts to cookies and squares and the best fruitcake ever! No one ever went home after the holidays without a special care package loaded with goodies and “tv turkey dinners” as she called it.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held where she will be reunited with the love of her life. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society in her memory.

