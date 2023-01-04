Muriel Elizabeth Maude Cluett

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our very much-loved Mother. She passed after a long and fulfilling life in Aldergrove and Kamloops.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband Ernest Ronald Cluett, brother George Davis and sister Eva Louise McKie.

Muriel is leaving behind her three children, Ethel Ruth Kerpan Reginald Albert Cluett Margaret Joan VanSkiver and nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy of kindness and enthusiasm for living life. We will all miss her.

Muriel’s celebration of life will be held in Kamloops on July 8th, 2023, starting at 11:00 A.M. at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul Street.

Please add the date to your calendar. The family looks forward to seeing you.