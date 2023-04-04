Morton Johnston

In Loving Memory ~

Mort was full of life and taken much too soon.

Mort was a loved son, brother, uncle (Uncle MoMo), nephew, and cousin. He was raised in Princeton, B.C. by his parents, Dean and Carol, alongside his sisters, Maddison and Makenzie. Mort loved his family with his whole heart.

To his friends, Mort was “The Man”; everyone’s rock. He was quick to laugh and generous with his time. If you were in his circle, you knew.

Mort had a passion for hockey and his love for the game showed in every facet of his life. He grew up playing hockey on the family’s outdoor rink, following which he played minor hockey in Princeton and Osoyoos. Mort went on to play for the Princeton Posse between 2014-2018, leading the team as an assistant captain.

In 2017, Mort played for the Vancouver Island University Mariners. Most recently, Mort played on the Penticton Men’s Senior AA Silver Bullets. Mort continued his passion for hockey by joining the Princeton Posse bench as assistant coach in January 2023.

Mort also had a passion for his work. He had the good fortune to join a start up two years ago as its third employee. He learned every aspect of the business, loved going to work every day, was a valued employee, and counted many of his coworkers as dear friends.

Mort will be greatly missed.

His legacy will endure in the stories and the hearts of the people he leaves behind.Obituary-