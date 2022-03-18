In Loving Memory ~

Milt passed away at home with his family and nurse, Lisa at his side. Milt was born in Edmonton, raised in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island. Milt spent 31 1/2 years in the Navy, retired then went into the electrical contracting business from 1980 to 2006 in Sooke, and was fondly know as ” Hardwire”.

Milt met and made many friends in Sooke and surrounding communities. Milt loved to be outside working on the farm running his John Deere tractor and “cat” bulldozer, which he did up to a few months before his passing.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Bev, daughter Janice (Steve), granddaughter Sam who provided care for her grandfather, Glenys, Milt and Bevs good friend also provided care for Milt, and Bonnie who provided care as well.

Predeceased by his brother Max (Donna).

Special thanks to Dr. Rabien and his staff for their excellent care of Milt over the years and to the VIHA care aides for their kindness and care during Milts last days at home.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences at Carefuneral.comObituary-