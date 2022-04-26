April 26, 2022

In loving memory ~

Michel Joseph Lemaire (GUMBO), 69, long time resident of Big Bar and Clinton, BC, passed away peacefully surrounded by love after a stoic battle with cancer.

Your struggle is over now and there is solace knowing that you are at peace. Although you were taken from us too young, you will be forever loved and cherished by all that had the pleasure of crossing your path.

He is survived by his 6 daughters and 11 grandchildren, and many lifelong friends. Your legacy lives on in all of us.

It is your time to fly.

A celebration of life will be held August 14, 2022. Details to be announced at a later date.