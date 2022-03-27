March 27, 2022

Predeceased by his father Victor Gooldrup and his mother Joy Gooldrup

Survived by: Lori Gooldrup

Children: Murray (Melanie) Gooldrup, Aaron (Kristina) Gooldrup, Melody (Breanna) Gooldrup

Grandchildren: Calvin Gooldrup, Lily Desprez, and Nathaniel Stavem

Sisters: Lorraine Howich and Cindy Marks

Sister in-law: Bobbi (Fred) Bradley

Nieces and Nephews: Chris Marks, Faye Watson, Aleesha Loland, Erica Bradley, Angela Howich, Salena Howich and Chelsea Howich, plus numerous great nephews, nieces, and cousins, and friends.

Michael Gooldrup, one of the finest boat builders on the coast, has left us for calmer waters. Born in Bella Coola to Vic and Joy Gooldrup, he spent his formative years in and around the water, forging a lifelong love of the ocean. He was immersed from an early age in the boat building trade with his father, which remained his passion all his life. Living in several coastal communities, the family eventually settled in Campbell River where many of the most beautiful boats on the coast were built. Mike’s progressively designed boats continue to grace our waters and make his family proud.

He will be remembered not only for his work, but as a beloved father, brother, grandpa, uncle, friend, and mentor who always made time to help others and to share his knowledge. While he had so much to be proud of, Mike always remained humble. He loved to talk and tell stories (chinwag), and he could always make us laugh. He was gentle, brilliant, courageous, and kind. He will be remembered by those that carry what they learned from him, those that remember his generosity and his sense of humor, and those who strive to carry on his legacy.

Fair winds and calm seas Mike.

Many thanks to the nursing staff at The Views in Comox. Mike was deeply appreciative of the care he received.

A funeral service will be held at Elk Falls Crematorium, 6400 Gold River Highway, on April 1st at 1pm, and a celebration of his life will be arranged for a later date.

