Michael Shawn Neil

April 15, 1958 – February 7, 2023

In loving memory ~

It is with deep sorrow, that we announce the passing of Shawn Neil of Lethbridge AB. Knowing his wife Penny and daughter Bristal, were by his side, was very comforting to his extended family.

He struggled and suffered for many years, with an autoimmune disease of the kidneys.

Shawn was born in Kamloops B.C. April 15, 1958, the fourth son of Helen and Dick Neil. (Predeceased)

He was employed and held various managerial positions with Save-on-Foods (Overwaitea) for over 30 years in

numerous locations within B.C. and finally Lethbridge.

Shawn is survived by the love’s of his life, his wife Penny and his daughter Bristal. He is also survived by his siblings Robert (Corinne), Richard (Heather) David, and Ming (Alex), as well as many nieces, nephews. Shawn had a heart of gold, such a caring, kind and loving soul. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in Cranbrook, at a later date.

Obituary-