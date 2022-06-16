In Loving Memory ~

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather peacefully passed away with his daughter Shannon by his side at age 83.

Michael was born in Elk Point Alberta to John and Mary Paradowski and was married to his late wife, Opal Paradowski for 57 years. They are now celebrating their life together, dancing in heaven.

Michael is survived by his children Christine, Shannon, Michael and daughter in-law Paige, his sisters Ann, Stella and Wanda, his grandchildren Lisa, Kim, Ashley, Wesley and Tyler and 11 great grandchildren.

Please join us for a celebration of life on June 26th at 11am at City Park.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.