April 12, 2022
We would like to announce that we are now able to come together and honour the lives of Michael and Joyce de Vooght. Please join us on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops to celebrate their funeral masses.
Schoening Funeral Service 250-374-1454.
