Meredith Valerie Thorsen

In loving memory ~

1945 – 2023

Meredith Valerie (Val) Thorsen (nee King). She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, aunt, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, whose loved ones miss her dearly.

Predeceased by her parents, Jane King, Jack Payne, and Connie King, as well as her brother John King, half-brother Dale King, and sister-in-law Eileen King. She is deeply missed by her husband Torleif (Thore) Thorsen, son Kevin (Cheryl) Thorsen, daughter Shawna (Todd) Humen, sister Barbara (Bruce) Dawson, brother Dave King, and half-sister Linda Sulin. Grandchildren: Josh (Cherri) Thorsen, Travis Thorsen, Zach Thorsen, Brittany (Trevor) Lees, Lexi Thorsen, Cameron (Tiffany) McAneeley, and Katie McAneeley. Great grandchildren: Devon Thorsen, Maverick Thorsen, Emmitt McAneeley, and Kinsley Lees. She is also missed by her nieces and nephews.

Val has called many places home throughout her lifetime; she grew up in Bella Coola where she met her wonderful husband Thore, spent time in Kitimat, Gold River, and 105 Mile House, before settling in Chemainus where she has lived since 1980. Spending most of her time outside, Val loved horseback riding, fishing in the Atnarko river, building campfires, and gardening. She also practiced artistic hobbies in her free time, including stained glass and watercolour painting, which she gave to friends and family as Christmas and Birthday gifts. These special keepsakes are especially cherished now.

Val and Thore created a sanctuary on their property in Chemainus, allowing many animals to call it home, including dogs, cats, horses, cows, chickens, ducks, and alpacas. Their grandchildren always looked forward to visiting during the Easter weekend, where they would have bonfires, drive tractors in the field, and hunt for Easter eggs. Val would always give everyone an extra scoop of dessert – a tradition worth continuing.

Val cared deeply for the people around her and made everyone that came into her life feel special. She will be deeply missed. Thank you to Valerie’s family doctor, Dr. Morris, as well as the staff at Victoria Cancer Clinic and Cowichan District Hospital, for supporting Val and her family through her journey with cancer.

At Valerie’s request, no service will be held.

