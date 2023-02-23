Melvin Porritt has left behind his loving wife of 60 years, Diane, son Scott (Kim), son Brent (Brandy), daughter Nicole (Mike) and many grandchildren. He was a dedicated Volunteer within his community at the RCMP (COP) for 27 years, he was a member of the Ham Radio Club and a volunteer at the Radio Club Museum.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Maple Ridge Legion on Friday March 3 from 1 – 3pm, 12101 – 224th Street, Maple Ridge.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Radio Museum at treasurer@sparcradio.ca
