Maureen Pepin













February 16, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

A celebration of Maureen’s wonderful life will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 11am at the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre, 21550 44th Avenue in Langley.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pepin Family Scholarship, c/o the Langley Foundation, (cheques payable to Langley School District Foundation) Langley School Board office, 4875 – 222nd Street, Langley, BC V3A 3Z7.