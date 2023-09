You are invited to attend an informal gathering to celebrate and remember Maureen & Gordie Markstrom.

Maureen

March 24, 1945 to

July 27, 2023 – 78 years

Gordie

April 9, 1942 to

May 3, 2021 – 79 years

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Drop in any time between 1 and 3 pm

Where: Revelstoke Senior Centre, 603 Connaught Ave, Revelstoke, BC

Please drop in to reflect on and share your memories.

Refreshments and light snacks will be provided.