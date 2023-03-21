Mary Vair Wilkinson was born in Alberta in 1924, the fourth born out of six children, two of whom died in childhood. She is predeceased by her husband Stanley, brother Samuel (Catherine), sister Margaret (Norm) and grandson Sam. She is survived by her sister Carol, five children Gordon (Maralynn), Heather,Tom (Donna), Pam (Doug) and Marion, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mary Vair grew up in Edmonton earning a degree in Commerce. After graduating she took a job in Calgary, where she met her husband, Stanley. They lived first in Calgary, then Vancouver, Edmonton, North Vancouver (where their children all did most of their schooling and growing up), Ladysmith, North Vancouver, and then Rosedale and Chilliwack for their retirement years. Mary Vair lived her last few years in her own suite with her daughter Pam’s family where she continued to enjoy her friends and family and take an active part in church and Probus club activities.

Mary Vair was a most hospitable woman who loved to prepare good food and serve others. She loved people and animals and loved to get outside daily for her walks even at age 98.

She is greatly missed by all who knew her, and especially her family, but we are confident we will see her again as she trusted in Jesus to prepare a place for her with Him.

A celebration of life will be held for Mary Vair in the summer at Yarrow MB Church.

