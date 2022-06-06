In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mom, Mary, Granny and Great Granny.

Mom was predeceased by our father Clive Rodgers in 2003.

Mom is survived by her friend Al, her three children, Jonathan (Judy), Peter (Shannon) and Linda (David), 6 grandchildren Jenna, Kristyn, Nick, Zack, Katie and Chloe, 2 great grandchildren Amelia and Archer.

Mom’s life was full of adventure and travel. She was born in Tonypandy and once married, she and Clive moved to London where she loved working on Oxford street. The opportunity to immigrate to Alberta, Canada came in 1956.

Mary and Clive raised their family in Edmonton where they made life long family friends. Mom enjoyed her years working at the University of Alberta hospital.

In 1990 they retired to Nanaimo. Mom enjoyed an active life on the coast. She was either travelling, gardening, dancing, shopping or participating in one of her many classes. She was an active member of the Welsh Society and volunteered countless hours with the Women´s shelter or the Nanaimo Hospice thrift shops.

You could not go anywhere in Nanaimo without bumping into one of her acquaintances. Mom was known as Jasmine to her friends from the Red Hot Bloomers, the Nanaimo chapter of the Red Hat Society.

Mom lived a long , full and happy life. She was her cheerful and positive self until she passed away peacefully. Her energy and joy for life will be forever missed.

A private family ceremony was held for Mom on May, 16th. She donated regularly to the BCSPCA and to the Salvation Army.



