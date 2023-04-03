Mary Jamieson Robertson

Celebration of Life ~
December 13, 1948 – June 13, 2022
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at the 211 Legion in Bowser on Sunday April 16th at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bowser 211 Legion and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, BC.
