Mary Jamieson Robertson

Celebration of Life ~
December 13, 1948 – June 13, 2022
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at the 211 Legion in Bowser on Sunday April 16th at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bowser 211 Legion and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, BC.

