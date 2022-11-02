Mary “Irene” Bennie

November 2, 2022

In loving memory ~

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mum, Momalso known as Nannie, Nan, Mom Bennie, Irene.

Mum was a gift to all of us the laughter, joy & love she shared will never be forgotten. Irene was a native daughter of Nanaimo the last of her generation both on the McFarlane and Bennie side.

She was predeceased by her husband Earl in 2009, Son in law Mark in 2001 and all of those before them.

She leaves a legacy of love behind in her 6 children & spouses Ann Lemon, Bob & Joann, Rick & Moira, Don & Patti, John & Gizella, Robertha & Ray Ripka. 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and 1 more due this month.

Mum was a homemaker who was always there for us. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. She never missed a sports game nor event her children were involved in. Any child that crossed her path got to learn the chicken dance. Lakeside gardens was mom’s home for the last 12 years. She thought of all who worked there and those who lived there as Family.

Mum requested there be no service or memorial.

She wished for everyone to give each other a hug or compliment and always looked at the glass as half full.

If anyone wishes to donate in Mums memory:

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

938 – 28th Ave. W.

Vancouver, BC

V5Z4H4

Was always her choice.

“Always in our hearts.”

Obituary-