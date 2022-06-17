In Loving Memory ~

January 19 1932 – February 1 2021

Please join Family and Friends for a Celebration of Life for Mary Elizabeth Park

Saturday July 2nd 1-4pm

229 307th Ave Kimberley

We will be gathering to share some of our favourite memoriess and Stories to remember a very special woman who is greatly missed.

As We know its what she would love to have all her friends and family together to cheers in her honor.

We will be crossing the park to inter Mary’s (Mannie’s) Ashes at the Marysville Cemetery at 2:30pm

Everyone is Welcome.