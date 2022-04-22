Mary Bouzane (nee Brady)













In Loving Memory ~

The Bouzane and Brady family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone at Kitimat General Hospital who made Mary’s days a little happier these past several months. Dr. Wahl, nurses, cleaning and food staff , PT, OT, RT, you all gave Mary love. You let us rest easier when we couldn’t be there because we knew she was with family.

Mary was a ray of sunshine who chose happy regardless of circumstance.

Rest now Mary. You will be missed. Obituary-