Mary-Ann Gaschnitz

In Loving Memory ~

Mary-Ann was the firstborn child of Joy and Bernie Clarkson.

She became a loving big sister to Maureen and Christopher and had many happy memories of growing up along Kootenay Lake.

Mary-Ann attended North Shore School, Trafalgar, and graduated from LV Rogers High – during those years she made friendships she kept for her lifetime.

With her Mom a teacher and her Dad a principal, Mary-Ann was drawn to be an Educator. She graduated from U-Vic with her Education degree.

After Graduation, she began her 40-plus-year journey with her husband Brian.

After a short career working and managing bookstores for Save On Foods, she began her teaching career in Abbotsford, BC. While living there, they had their son Bryan and shared the parenting of stepdaughters Lindsay and Erika.

They eventually settled in Nelson. Together they built their dream home on the same lakeshore where Mary-Ann spent her childhood.

Mary-Ann loved teaching and working with children.

After receiving her master’s degree from Gonzaga University, she became a capable and caring principal who inspired her staff with her calm in a storm, fun sense of humour and common sense!

Mary-Ann was a passionate golfer – she loved the game and was a strong competitor. She had many dear golfing buddies. Mary-Ann was a remarkable friend. She listened, shared, and expressed her love and care. She enjoyed the great outdoors, her flower patch and travelling!

Mary-Ann loved her family dearly. She was a most loving Mom and step-mom, beloved wife, dear Nana to Sloan and caring sister.

She will be deeply missed.

A service will be held in the gym at Blewett School on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 P.M. with the doors opening at 2:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations to BC Children’s Hospital at https://www.bcchf.ca/ or the Canadian Cancer Society https://cancer.ca/en/ would be appreciated.