Martin Fred

May 17, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
Please join us for a memorial service honoring Fred’s life on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10:00 am, to be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1805 Silver King Road, Nelson.
Interment to take place immediately following the service at the mausoleum at Nelson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Obituary-

