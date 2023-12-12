Marion Mandryk

In Loving Memory ~

Mom was born August 6, 1924, to Rose and Nick Gelych. She grew up on a farm near Smokey Lake, Alberta with her two brothers and four sisters.

Being Ukrainian there was always food and laughter. Mom met her future husband behind the threshing machine and on July 1, 1945, she married Metro Mandryk.

At the start of their married life, they farmed on Dad’s family farm. After a few years, they moved to Edmonton where mom worked in a café and Dad worked for Burn’s Meats. June was born in Edmonton in 1948 and shortly after the family moved back to Smokey Lake where they bought the General Mercantile store.

Lorraine was born in 1954 and Gail was born in 1955. In 1957 the family moved to Westlock, Alberta where they bought a farm. On the farm, mom loved to garden and she loved her cows. Mom and Dad were known for their strawberries, big chickens, and even bigger turkeys. Mom also worked in a greenhouse and learned flower arranging, she loved to square dance and they would travel all over to Jamborees, she loved to play cards and was always up for a game of crib or canasta.

They sold the farm in 1989 and moved to Creston, BC where they retired. She continued to garden, loved to cook, square dance, walk, babysat grandkids and later her great-grandchildren. She was a judge for the Fall Fair in Creston, Crawford Bay and Bonners Ferry, ID. She helped where she could organized many pancake breakfasts and also did some catering.

She loved her family and cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She touched the lives of many who loved her and knew her for her kindness, generosity, and her ability to make sure no one ever left her house hungry. We will miss her smile and that twinkle in her eye.

Marion is survived by her daughters June (Peter), Lorraine (Lawrence), and Gail; grandchildren Trevor (Michelle), Trina, Breanna, Allia (Chris); great-grandchildren Holly (Leland), Mark, Travis (Saida), Jessica (Kylan), Christina, Autumn, Garrett, Connar and Cooper; sister Lily and sister-in-law Olga; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Nick and Rose; husband of 62 years Metro; brothers Bill and George; and sisters Doris, Eva, and Cassy.

