Marilyn Miles

In loving memory ~

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that daughters Jean Ann and Mona (Brian); daughter-in-law Diane (Joe); grandchildren Marci (Jerel), Layne (Haley), Kristin (Rich), Lonnie (Jenelle); greats Kaeden, Aven, Cole, Lilah, Taylor, Braxten and Andy announce the passing of Marilyn who has taken leave from looking after us all these years to now focus on husband Doug and son Lon.

Born in 1931, Marilyn (Mom, Nana, Great Nana Miles) spent her years caring and looking after others. She will be remembered for her sympathetic ear, caring heart, twinkling eyes, warm hospitality and witty sense of humor.

We never tired of hearing her say; did you get some, what can I get you, here have mine, and of course her classic “I Love You.”

As per Marilyn’s wishes there will be no service but please take a moment to think of her when you bake a delicious dessert, cheer for your favorite team, or get together to share a cup of coffee or meal with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers take time to make someone’s day brighter with a smile, compliment, or share a good laugh.

Obituary-