In loving memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marilyn Maxine Orser (Bovair) in Nelson, BC. Marilyn was born in Kaslo, BC, on September 28th, 1949, to Ruth and Robert Bovair. Marilyn was the eldest of five children.

As a child, she lived and went to school in France for the duration of her father’s Air Force posting there. Marilyn then spent most of her adult life in Nelson, meeting her future husband Jim, a long-time Nelson firefighter, while waiting tables at the Greyhound restaurant in 1966. They would go on to have 3 children of their own and were married for 55 years.

She enjoyed road trips, cruises, gardening, crafts, and cooking. Marilyn was predeceased by two of her children, Lawrence and Randy Orser and also by her 4 siblings Dwayne, Doug, Steve and Charlene Bovair. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Lori (Phil), and grandson James (Emily).

To leave a personal message of condolence please see Thompson Funeral Service website: https://www.thompsonfs.ca

Thompson Funeral ServiceObituary-