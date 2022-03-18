In Loving Memory ~

Born in Varoslod Hungary March 23, 1935. Predeceased( parents Josef, Francine and brother Michael). Married Jan/56 Vendel (spouse 2009).

Worked as a crystal glass cutter in Hungary. December 1956 came to Canada as refugees of the Hungarian revolution.

Like many immigrants today, she worked as a babysitter, cleaner and shop assistant. My parents were proud they were able to buy their forever property Dec/1959.

Mom was a lifelong learner, long time supporter of the knowledge network, attending elder college programs in computer and Spanish. Fluent in 3 languages (German, Hungarian, English) Avid bowler and loved to read.

Loving mother and fantastic homemaker. Excelled in organic gardening, adored her massive flower gardens and loved to open a jar of home canned produce.

Loved to bake and spent many hours in the sewing room. Mom could make anything, sewing a tailored wardrobe for the many trips to Europe, also as snowbirds down south, she took with Dad upon his retirement.

Mom enjoyed all crafts, knitting, crocheting, embroidery needlepoint, quilting, to mention a few of her achievements. Mom loved company and enjoyed entertaining in her home. Mom always said “I was Hungarian by birth, German by ethnicity and a very proud Canadian.”

Left to cherish, this loving, kind, gentle woman, her children, Susi, Mike, Canada Johnny (Helen) and Hungary, Kati (Andras) Juilianna, Bori, Erzsi (Gyrui) Dora.

The family wish to thank Nurse Margaret (homecare), all of the CHWs, who made it possible for Mom to remain in her home. Thank you to Father Micheal , (Dr Grant), Dr Mohamedalii,, Dr Woodley, Dr Johnsen and the staff of Ty Watson house, who made the last days as pain free as possible.

Later in life, Mom’s favorite saying was “Tomorrow will be a better day”

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ty Watson house or Knowledge network Celebration of life to be planned at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.chapelofmemories.caObituary-