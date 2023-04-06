In Loving Memory ~
Margot Rose died peacefully at home with friends and family close at hand. She had lived in Qualicum Beach for the last twenty-three years. Thanks to all those whose friendship contributed to her happy retirement. She will be dearly missed.Obituary-
