April 5, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with sadness that we report the passing of 93-year-old Margery Sutherland, a long-time resident of Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail.

As a mother of 7, grandmother of 17, and great grandmother of 26, Margery has left behind an impressive legacy who will miss her dearly. Even though raising seven (Sharon, William, Roy, Snooky, Doreen, Glenda and Gary) was a full-time job, Margery found countless hours to run various kitchens as a caterer and a volunteer.

Born in Nelson, Margery married Allan after the war and the two settled in Trail to have and raise their seven children.

Surviving family members will celebrate Margery’s life this summer when she is interred in the Trail cemetery alongside husband Allan and Son Roy who predeceased her.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

