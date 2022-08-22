Margaret Rose Huber (Nee Armstrong)

August 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sad hearts we announce the passing of our amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mom passed peacefully at home with family by her side.

Born in Saskatchewan. Moved to Vancouver at 25 years old. Married and started a new life. Moved to Bradley Creek in 1973. A driving force in the community.

Starting the farmers market, playing in Old Time Band, playing Piano at countless Weddings, Funerals and School Functions.

Everyone waited for her Baking to show up at the functions. Her huge heart and unconditional love will be missed.

Celebration of life will be on Saturday, September 3rd at Forest Grove Community Hall at 11:00 am. A light snack, coffee, a social gathering to follow at our home. Weather permitting. This was her wish. Please Join us.