With deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Margaret Morrison. Born on December 23, 1929, in Viscount, Saskatchewan, Margaret was the eldest of five children. In 1952, she married Thomas Morrison, and they moved to Abbotsford, BC.

Margaret was a teacher in the district for over 20 years. She loved and remembered her many students and meeting them as adults was always special to her.

She played her little button accordion in her classroom and with family. Everyone loved it.

Margaret’s creative mind and beautiful hands led to many wonderful works of art. Most of all though, Margaret was an amazing person and she loved us unconditionally. She had an unquenchable curiosity about the world and loved nature deeply.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Morrison, her parents and siblings.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, Kim Morrison (Sherry), her daughter Corrine (Neill) Major (Tom Major), her grandchildren, family and friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Trilliam / Bevan Village for providing care for her this past year. We appreciate you.

A Memorial will be held on March 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with tea to follow.