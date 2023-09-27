In Loving Memory (1927-2023) ~

With heavy hearts, we are announcing the passing of Margaret Kozak. Born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1927 to Margaret & George Fordyce. Three siblings (predeceased), Georgie, Rena & Charlie.

Moved to Canada in 1948 with her new husband George Howie and daughter Roberta (predeceased). Son George was born 4 years later.

Re-married Fred Bonnett in the 1960s and they had 2 children, Heather & Brian.

Re-married Peter Kozak in 1988. Survived by four grandchildren, Kelly, Kim, Cole & Clay and two great-grandchildren, Kennady and Maclean.

96 years is a long life to accomplish a list like that. You squeezed every drop out of the lemon, Marge.

We will miss you and love you always.



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary-