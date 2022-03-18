1931-2022 ~ The family of Margaret Stacey of Keremeos, BC is saddened to announce her passing at the age of 90 years.

Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia (Martin), James (Teresa), Joanne (Ronald), Sue, Cheri (Leny) and Michael (Anna); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (Ralph); numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dwain; son, Robert; brother, George.

A Celebration of Margaret’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of other tributes, donations in Margaret’s memory would be welcome to the Keremeos Community Church’s building program. Donations can be sent to 195 Ashnola Road, Keremeos, BC, V0X 1N1.

To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca

Hansons Funeral & Cremation CentreObituary-