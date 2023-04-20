In Loving Memory ~

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of both of our grandparents, Margaret and Bill Cox, who passed separately but are now together again in the warmth of each other. Both Sha-lynne and Brittany, their only grandchildren through their two boys, Rick and Jason Cox, are here to recognize their souls as we miss them with our entire hearts.

Grandma Margaret was a sweet, caring, creative, selfless woman that would have given you a warm hug, a blanket she made with her own two gentle hands and a full belly of whatever she could make from her pantry.

We both share memories of crafting Christmas gifts for our parents with both Grandma Margaret and Grandad. Grandad (Bill, William) was a hilarious, sarcastic, prankster that had a passion for creating, building, and fixing anything he could get his hands on. We swear he has built, torn down and then rebuilt their gazebo in the backyard five times, just because he wanted to gift Grandma a place to read.

These two wonderful, caring people gave their all to their families and some. Their departure has been both the toughest yet warmest moments in our lives; knowing they are together again to focus on their love for one another is something that gives us a sense of happiness and relief.

Grandad and Grandma, we love you.

Bye, Bye for now.

Love, your grandaughters, Brittany & Sha-lynne Obituary-