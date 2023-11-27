In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother Magda Baglo nee Johanson. Born to parents Otto and Julie Johanson in Tofield, Alberta, the 9th of 10 children.

Predeceased by her husband of 72 years Rev. Ferdy Baglo. She is survived by sons Glenn (Leslie) Dale (Elaine), daughters Carolyn (Eddie Nowak) Louise (Doug Karpiuk), 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was a trooper as Dad decided early in his broadcasting career at CKNW to change professions and become a pastor. This took them to Saskatoon for seminary school and was the start of many, many moves that would follow, four children in hand. In 1960 Dad was called on to combine his broadcasting skills for four years abroad as a missionary. First to East Africa: Dar es Salaam for a short stay, then Mwika until in 1963, moving to Moshi, Tanzania to start its broadcasting studio for “Radio Voice of the Gospel”. From the start Mom was a marvelous cook and hostess and combined with Dad’s gregarious personality made for many memorable evenings entertaining guests from all parts of the world.

Upon returning home to Canada after a brief residence in Chicago, they moved to the lower mainland area of B.C. where she began her home floral business with her creative designs. Loving to roam the beaches picking up driftwood, she designed both dry and fresh flower arrangements using driftwood as her focal pieces. Moves from Tsawwassen, Langley, Burnaby, and back to Langley did not deter her spirit.

In 1978 moving east to Edmonton she again packed their home and her business to follow Dad’s work. In 1979 she was critical in forming the Volunteer Reading Aides of Edmonton Society. She was deeply concerned about the level of literacy in the adult population and the lack of opportunities for adults to gain and improve literacy skills. It was truly her passion.

Their final move east was to Winnipeg as Dad took the job as editor for the Western Canada Lutheran magazine. She again set up her business in their basement until his retirement. They returned to B.C. where they took up residence in Chilliwack.

As longtime members of Christ Lutheran Church in Chilliwack, Mom was active in many areas from creating her beautiful flower arrangements to cooking up a storm for an assortment of events. Mom always made herself a welcoming face on Sundays to new attendees. They hosted many evenings, forming a gourmet group taking turns hosting monthly dinner get-togethers. There were always loads of laughter and full tummies.

In May of 2020 Dad passed away in long term care, deep in the depths of Covid. The nurse held the phone and Mom sang to Dad in Swahili “Mungu Ni Pendo” “God is love”. His obituary is a true testament to his dedication to god, his family, friends and all the adventures.

We were able to talk Mom into moving back to New Westminster where she and her family first moved from Alberta.

She moved to Thornebridge Retirement Residence in New Westminster in July of 2021, just blocks away from her home as a young girl, where she met our Dad at CKNW, where she and her twin sister Marget and youngest sister Elene “The Johanson Sister’s” sang at CKNW, where she stole Dad’s heart and where their journey began.

After a hospital stay in early October 2023.

Mom was moved to Abbotsford Hospice where she passed away peacefully to music sung by her and her sister’s and a few of her favorites.

After 95 and a half years she is reuniting with all her loved ones who have passed before.

There’s a party in heaven and all of them will be singing “Green Green Grass of Home”

After that Dad and her will have a quiet evening in front of the tv playing scrabble.

A private family “celebration of lives” for Ferdy and Magda will be held in Summer 2024