December 24, 1931 – May 10, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Mabel Shykora on May 10, 2022 at the age of 90.

Mabel was born Dec, 24, 1931 in Golden, BC. Growing up, she lived in Golden, Canal Flats, Mara and Enderby. Mabel graduated from Enderby High School, then worked for the Bank of Montreal in Enderby from 1950-56.

Mabel married John Shykora in September 1953 and moved to Grindrod, where John had bought the family farm from his parents earlier that year. Mabel stayed at home from 1956 onward, raising four children, also tending livestock, selling grain, hay and produce. She loved her flowerbeds and always had a large vegetable garden. They also had a .5 acre strawberry field.

Mabel had a strong commitment to volunteering and was active with local 4H as a mother, leader and senior council member. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star, plus volunteered at the Enderby Meals on Wheels.

Mabel is predeceased by her parents Carl & Greta Johnson, stepdad Ben Johnson, husband of 60 years John Shykora, and son Don Shykora. She is survived by three children: Lynn (Larry) Chaplin, Jim Shykora, and Dianne (Russell) Sawyer. Also six grandkids: Mitchell Sawyer, Austin Sawyer, Deanna (Jeff) Miller, Crista (Jeff) Shykora, Kyle (Megan) Shykora, Lisa Shykora, plus four great grandkids. Mabel is also survived by three sisters: Lillie Ganske, Svea Anchikoski and Alice Bramble, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mabel on Saturday May 14, 2022 at the Enderby Seniors Hall, 1101 George St, from 1-3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.